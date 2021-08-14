Brokerages Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Target Price at $15.38

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 714,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,440.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,580 shares of company stock valued at $480,634. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

