Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Target Price at C$8.20

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.20.

YRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.47. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.05 and a 1-year high of C$8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

