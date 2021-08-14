Brokers Issue Forecasts for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

