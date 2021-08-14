Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.42.

HDI stock opened at C$40.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm has a market cap of C$857.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.62. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$20.68 and a 1 year high of C$40.80.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.