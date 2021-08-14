Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million.
HDI stock opened at C$40.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm has a market cap of C$857.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.62. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$20.68 and a 1 year high of C$40.80.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
