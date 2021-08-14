Brokers Issue Forecasts for Malvern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MLVF. TheStreet lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $143.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.