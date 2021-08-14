Brokers Offer Predictions for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $27,233,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $2,222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

