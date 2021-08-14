Brokers Offer Predictions for Newmark Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmark Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

