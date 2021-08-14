Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $58.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 126,056 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

