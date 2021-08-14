Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable (BEPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.