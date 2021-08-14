Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.75. 966,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,619. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.