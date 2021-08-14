BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Raised to $38.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
BRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.
Shares of BRP opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $35.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
