BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Raised to $38.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of BRP opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $35.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

