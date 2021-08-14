BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of BRP opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 58,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

