BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Down 72.3% in July

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

