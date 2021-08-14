BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Down 72.3% in July

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.24.
About BTCS
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.