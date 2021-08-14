BTSE Market Capitalization Achieves $24.13 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. BTSE has a market capitalization of $24.13 million and $102,287.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTSE coin can currently be purchased for $5.54 or 0.00011929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BTSE has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00135496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00155260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,271.97 or 0.99624885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00872574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BTSE Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

