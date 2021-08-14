Busey Wealth Management Acquires 7,191 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 5,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $33.43 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3,343,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.