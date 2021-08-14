Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $257.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.25. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $194.51 and a 12-month high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

