Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paychex by 31.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 5,823.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

