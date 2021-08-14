Busey Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,789 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 22.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $47.96 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.20.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

