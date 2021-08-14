Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,068 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS opened at $135.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.