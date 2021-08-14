Busey Wealth Management Sells 275 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $53.65 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Argus raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

