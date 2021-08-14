Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

