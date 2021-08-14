BWS Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Pacific Land in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.45. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s FY2021 earnings at $29.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,483.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,514.55. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 287 shares of company stock valued at $455,287 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

