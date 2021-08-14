BWS Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. BWS Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Verso stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $636.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Verso during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verso during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Verso by 81.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

