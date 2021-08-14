CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.96. 183,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

