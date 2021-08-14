CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 211.2% in July

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, a growth of 211.2% from the July 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

