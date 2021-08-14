Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 17,795 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $51,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $463.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.24. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 186.24, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $475.20.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

