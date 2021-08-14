Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 31,155 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 78.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 310,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

