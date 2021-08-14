Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,804 shares of company stock worth $1,660,383 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $304.87 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $305.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

