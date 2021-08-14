Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 28,581 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNC opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

