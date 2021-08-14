Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $218.57 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

