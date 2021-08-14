Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $279.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

