Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,985 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $151.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.51.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

