Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,835 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,436 shares of company stock worth $30,338,593. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

