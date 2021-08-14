Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $30,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $264.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.62 and a 12 month high of $264.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

