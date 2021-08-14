Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,333,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 199,317 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 75.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 240,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CALA opened at $2.29 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

