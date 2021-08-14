Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

CALT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

