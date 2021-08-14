Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE CPB opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,382,000 after acquiring an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

