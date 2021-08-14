Canaccord Genuity Lowers SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) to Hold

SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of SLI opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

