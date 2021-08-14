Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$59.00 to C$60.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 73,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,160,046 shares.The stock last traded at $37.50 and had previously closed at $38.71.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.72.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $54,394,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.