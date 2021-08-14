Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$59.00 to C$60.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 73,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,160,046 shares.The stock last traded at $37.50 and had previously closed at $38.71.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.