Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$54.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.13.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$45.64 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$29.30 and a 12 month high of C$62.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

