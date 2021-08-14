Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$251.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$232.00 to C$251.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$220.33.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CTC.A opened at C$198.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$195.75. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$122.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.