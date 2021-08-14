Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $11.19. Cano Health shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 113,118 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

