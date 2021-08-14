Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.05.

Shares of WEED opened at C$22.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.08. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$18.44 and a 52-week high of C$71.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

