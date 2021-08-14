Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.79) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.60). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.37) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $57.46 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 60,546 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

