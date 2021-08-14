Capital CS Group LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 133.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.94. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $201.86 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

