Capital CS Group LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter.

SCHJ opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

