Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,067 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $304.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $305.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

