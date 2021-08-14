Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.19. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

