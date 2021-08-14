Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $685,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $598.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.